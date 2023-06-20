Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up approximately 0.8% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,488 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $108.16. 141,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,197. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.37. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

