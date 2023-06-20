Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CEO Sells $4,843,055.30 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.55. 1,057,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,267. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,513,000 after buying an additional 159,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,549 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,072,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,548,000 after purchasing an additional 265,912 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.