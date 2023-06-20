Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 153 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 154.50 ($1.98). Approximately 6,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 69,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50 ($2.00).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.97) target price on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £116.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,862.50 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 171.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 175.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blancco Technology Group plc provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, Chromebooks, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization application that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

