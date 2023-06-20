Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Reduced by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors lessened its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,372 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 3.4% of Seneca House Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.90. The company had a trading volume of 854,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.58. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 111.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,505,203.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,067,343 shares of company stock worth $19,364,685 and sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.