Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Shares Gap Down to $376.56

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $376.56, but opened at $362.50. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $363.12, with a volume of 89,823 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.12.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

