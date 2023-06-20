Beldex Trading Up 9.6% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $285.96 million and $7.24 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,785.58 or 0.06340975 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00042565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00030988 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00016284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014903 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,869,910 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,269,910 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.