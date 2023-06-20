Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $621,349,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after buying an additional 6,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.86. 2,121,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,223,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

