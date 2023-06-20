Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 843 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,420. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.