Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 678 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.26. The stock had a trading volume of 195,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.14. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.