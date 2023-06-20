Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 110,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 82,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30,659 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 49,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VUSB remained flat at $49.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 688,988 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.