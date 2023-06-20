Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after buying an additional 928,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $88.84. 1,390,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,173,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

