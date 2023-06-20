Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.68

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.68 and last traded at $80.43, with a volume of 46241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,910 shares of company stock worth $1,558,209 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

