Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) were up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.19 and last traded at $87.91. Approximately 233,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 877,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,659,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,057,000 after purchasing an additional 299,137 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,882,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,982,000 after acquiring an additional 263,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

