Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) were up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.19 and last traded at $87.91. Approximately 233,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 877,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.
Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,659,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,057,000 after purchasing an additional 299,137 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,882,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,982,000 after acquiring an additional 263,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
