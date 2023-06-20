Axie Infinity 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.79 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $4.96 or 0.00018290 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $581.43 million and $28.79 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018062 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014440 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,056.61 or 0.99831462 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,297,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,297,479.85399263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.98065149 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $26,440,334.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.