ATS (NYSE:ATS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.22

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.22 and last traded at $46.83, with a volume of 7788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.69.
ATS Price Performance
About ATS
ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATS (ATS)
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
- Breaking Resistance: XLI Signals Industrial Sector Shift
- Industrials Shine As Ametek, Cintas, Eaton Trade At New Highs
- NVIDIA vs. AMD: How To Decide Which Is The Better Stock For You
Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.