Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.40

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 74445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.76 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,931.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 10,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

