Asset Management Resources LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Asset Management Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PWB. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PWB stock opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.65. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

