Ark (ARK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.36 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Ark has a market capitalization of $38.36 million and approximately $694,142.50 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009386 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000258 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002168 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002648 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,722,744 coins and its circulating supply is 173,722,628 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.