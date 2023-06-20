Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$36.60 and last traded at C$36.23. 75,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 438,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.75.
Aritzia Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.68. The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
Further Reading
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.