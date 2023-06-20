Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$36.60 and last traded at C$36.23. 75,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 438,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.68. The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$637.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.70 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Equities analysts expect that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.4405043 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

