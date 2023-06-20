Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up 2.2% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $20,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after acquiring an additional 770,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after purchasing an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after purchasing an additional 700,606 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,286 shares of company stock valued at $30,301,727. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,882. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.31 and a 1-year high of $178.36. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.85.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

