Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.53

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 27308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sea Otter Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 256,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 121,947 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 539,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 75,577 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 1,046.8% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,040,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after buying an additional 1,862,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 1,303,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

