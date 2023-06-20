Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Up to $3.99

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $4.23. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 1,535,924 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60.

Insider Activity

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $5,603,382.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,559,471.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Archer Aviation news, Director Deborah Diaz acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,718.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $5,603,382.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,471.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,182,305 shares of company stock worth $24,747,859. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $19,160,020,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 40.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,141,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.