ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $28.12

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.12, but opened at $27.14. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 542,575 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.44. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $54,502,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15,291.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 93.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,023,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,290,000 after purchasing an additional 976,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Further Reading

