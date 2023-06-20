Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.80, but opened at $34.21. Arcellx shares last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 733,080 shares.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Arcellx from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,704 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $369,571.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $92,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,738.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $369,571.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at $657,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,021,060 shares of company stock worth $89,533,319. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcellx Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Arcellx by 219.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Arcellx during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Arcellx by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of -0.34.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($3.10). The firm had revenue of $17.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

