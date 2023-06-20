Arbitrum (ARB) Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003763 BTC on popular exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $139.55 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.99601431 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 383 active market(s) with $146,571,827.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

