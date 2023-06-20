Apollo Currency Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $583,516.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and $583,516.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00042772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00031087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

