ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,606. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $922.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.02. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

