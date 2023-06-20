Analyzing Man Group (MNGPF) and The Competition

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) is one of 1,137 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Man Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Man Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Man Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Man Group Competitors 1037 4417 5760 81 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 36.03%. Given Man Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Man Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Man Group N/A N/A 94.23 Man Group Competitors $437.43 million $3.53 million 5.59

This table compares Man Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Man Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Man Group. Man Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of Man Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Man Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Man Group N/A N/A N/A Man Group Competitors 376.22% 7.91% 5.18%

Dividends

Man Group pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Man Group pays out 274.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 775.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Man Group rivals beat Man Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Man Group

Man Group Plc operates as a holding company. It provides investment management services. The company was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

