Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphenol Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.76. The company had a trading volume of 493,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,275. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.