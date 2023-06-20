AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) and Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Financial Contrast

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) and Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Region Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust -13.37% 8.65% 0.49% Region Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Region Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Region Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 13.46%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Region Group.

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Region Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $180.30 million 0.71 -$53.10 million ($1.89) -3.32 Region Group N/A N/A N/A $0.17 13.58

Region Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Region Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.6% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Region Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Region Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out -38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Region Group pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust beats Region Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties. Its portfolios include Agency RMBS, Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, and ABS. The company was founded on March 1, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Region Group

(Get Rating)

Region Group (RGN) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of convenience-based retail properties located across Australia. Region invests in retail properties predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group. Region Group comprises two registered managed investment schemes, Region Management Trust (ARSN 160 612 626) and Region Retail Trust (ARSN 160 612 788). The security in each Trust are stapled to form the stapled listed vehicle, Region Group (ASX: RGN), formerly known as SCA Property Group (ASX: SCP).

