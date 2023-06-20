Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,684 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

UBER stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,421,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,121,193. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $43.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,143 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

