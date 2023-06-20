Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Takes $2.36 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EFG traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $96.90. The company had a trading volume of 391,306 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average of $91.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

