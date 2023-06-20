Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.80. 887,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $355.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

