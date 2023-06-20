Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.49. 98,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,642. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average is $66.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

