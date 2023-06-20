Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Shares Down 1.5%

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €0.43 ($0.46) and last traded at €0.45 ($0.49). 5,565,661 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9,689% from the average session volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.46 ($0.50).

Adler Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €1.06.

Adler Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adler Group SA engages in the purchase, management, and development of multifamily residential real estate properties in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management, Adler RE, Consus, and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units, as well as It also engages in holding, operating, and selling commercial units; and the modernization, maintenance, real estate investment, development of middle income houses, and management of non-vacant units.

Featured Stories

