Addenda Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises approximately 3.7% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $90,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 64.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

NYSE:BMO traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.88. The company had a trading volume of 91,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,702. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.77. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $105.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

