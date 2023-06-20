Addenda Capital Inc. Has $7.62 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at $281,391,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BALL. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

Ball Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Ball stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.93. 814,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

