Addenda Capital Inc. Has $31.75 Million Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for approximately 1.3% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $31,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 441,552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,205,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,313 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.79. 1,268,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,228. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

