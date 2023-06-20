ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Sells $132,714.00 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) Director Brian Hirsch sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $132,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Brian Hirsch sold 25,702 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $454,668.38.

On Monday, June 12th, Brian Hirsch sold 84,076 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $1,515,049.52.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ACVA traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $17.93. 1,583,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.41. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $2,195,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.91.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

