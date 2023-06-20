Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lessened by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $1,437,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,353. The stock has a market cap of $200.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.67.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.58.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

