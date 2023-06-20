ABCMETA (META) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $163.91

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 55.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $163.91 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018294 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018396 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014567 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,755.47 or 0.99990031 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002451 BTC.

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000255 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $117.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

