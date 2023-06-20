7,701 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Acquired by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 64,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

