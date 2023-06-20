7,092 Shares in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Bought by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,261.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,034.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period.

Shares of VWOB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.91. 92,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,714. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $65.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2931 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

