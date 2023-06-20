371 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Purchased by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $145,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.04. 24,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,359. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.62. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $158.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

