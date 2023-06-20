30,801 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,528,000 after purchasing an additional 190,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,818,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,812,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.79. The company had a trading volume of 155,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,053. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.75 and a 200 day moving average of $161.42.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.