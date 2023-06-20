1,500 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,449,000 after buying an additional 411,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,285,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after purchasing an additional 202,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,096,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,648,000 after purchasing an additional 106,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:VLO traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, reaching $111.48. 1,069,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.86 and a 200-day moving average of $125.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

