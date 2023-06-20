1,032 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 66.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 11,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.03. The stock had a trading volume of 616,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,778. The stock has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

