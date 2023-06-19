Suku 24 Hour Volume Reaches $650,943.34 (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, Suku has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Suku has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $650,943.34 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku token can currently be bought for about $0.0506 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suku Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

