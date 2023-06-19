Short Interest in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Expands By 9.2%

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Honda Motor Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,602,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,244. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.10). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $33.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor

HMC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1,148.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 5.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honda Motor

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.