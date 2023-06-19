Short Interest in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Expands By 6.5%

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,450,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 15,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.54%.

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,503,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,846,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

