Short Interest in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Expands By 6.5%

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2023

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,450,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 15,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,503,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,846,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

